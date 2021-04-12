Longstanding Barbados Tourism Leader Petra Roach Leaving BTMI
People Jim Byers April 12, 2021
The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) is bidding farewell to Global Head of Markets and Interim CEO, Petra Roach, who is leaving to take up a new opportunity with the Grenada Tourist Board later this year.
In a statement from the Board, BTMI Chairman Roseanne Myers thanked Roach for her notable contribution to Barbados’ tourism industry over the years. “On behalf of the Board, management and staff we say a sincere thank you to Petra Roach for her years of service and leadership,” Myers said. “She has been a tremendous asset to Barbados for two decades and her contribution to the growth and development of tourism sector has been outstanding.”
Roach's tenure with the Barbados tourism board began in 2002 with the then Barbados Tourism Authority, where she ably worked with the United Kingdom team as Vice-President. Following a brief stint as interim CEO in 2014 during the company’s transition period to the BTMI, she would then make her mark as Director for the United States in 2015, before assuming the role of Global Head of Markets in 2019. She has held the post of interim CEO since last year November.
In a personal statement, Roach thanked the BTMI, adding “I wish brand Barbados well because it's been a great experience that has helped me hone my skills.”
In order to effect a seamless transition over the next few critical months, current UK Director Cheryl Carter will act as Head of Global Markets, and the Board, with a new commercially focused marketing mandate, will be expediting its recruitment of a CEO.
The BTMI wishes Petra all the very best in her future endeavors and salutes her achievements on behalf of Barbados. She leaves behind a blueprint for success and a legacy to fuel future success in Barbados.
