Jean Hebert Renamed TICO Chair; Scott Stewart Re-Elected Vice Chair
People September 23, 2020
Following the Travel Industry Council of Ontario’s (TICO) Annual General Meeting on Sept. 17, the Board of Directors renamed Jean Hébert as Chair and re-elected Scott Stewart as Vice-Chair.
Marc Patry’s three-year tenure as Board member ended and Doug Ellison of Ellison Tours was elected as the newest TICO Board member. He will serve for a two-year term.
“TICO’s Board of Directors extends our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Marc Party for his service and are very pleased to welcome Doug Ellison into the fold,” said Richard Smart, TICO President and CEO. “We are confident that Doug’s decades of experience in the travel industry will contribute to a positive and productive tenure as TICO’s newest Board member.”
TICO’s AGM was held virtually on Zoom and live at the Corporate Event Centre, 5110 Creekbank Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Click here to watch a recording of the AGM.
Formed in 1997, TICO is a not-for-profit corporation wholly financed by Ontario-registered travel agents and wholesalers. It administers the Travel Industry Act, 2002 and the Ontario Travel Industry Compensation Fund. TICO may be contacted at (905) 624-6241 or 1-888-451-TICO. Visit TICO’s website at www.tico.ca or email TICO at tico@tico.ca.
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS