Jacqueline Kuehnel Joins VoX as Business Development Director
People November 12, 2020
VoX International has announced that Jacqueline Kuehnel will be joining the team as Business Development Director effective immediately. Jacqueline brings over thirty years of travel and tourism experience in Canada and the USA, as well as expertise in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainable tourism.
Susan Webb, President and Owner of VoX International is pleased to announce Jacqueline joining the team. “Jacqueline brings a wealth of knowledge and years of valuable travel industry experience to the VoX team. I have no doubt that Jacqueline will make a huge impact in her role as Business Development Director and aid not only in developing a portfolio of global travel and tourism organizations, but also facilitate and create top notch business strategies.”
Jacqueline is also excited to start with VoX, “I am thrilled to join VoX International’s team of professionals, especially at this time when the travel and tourism sector is forced to examine the many opportunities that will emerge from this crisis. We will need to take a systematic approach to re-assess the value proposition of travel products and services, to re-build customers’ trust, to think digital, to become agile, and to communicate business purpose and values. On the latter, I look forward to sharing my passion and experience in helping organizations develop Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices that protect travellers, destinations, and communities. Above all, we must find ways to future-proof travel and tourism so we can continue to thrive and be a force for good.”
Jacqueline will work with the VoX team to help develop a portfolio of organizations that range from hotels to destinations. She will provide support in areas of business strategy, sales and marketing, communication, as well as assist companies to understand how to become socially responsible. Jacqueline holds an MBA from Athabasca University, and has certificates in Digital Marketing from Columbia University and Corporate Social Responsibility from the University of Toronto. Jacqueline has held senior executive positions with travel companies including Signature Vacations, Canada and most recently the Apple Leisure Group, USA. She is bilingual in English and Spanish and fluent in French and Italian.
