Ernie Balint Joins Tourism Ireland's Canadian Team
People Jim Byers March 30, 2021
Ernie Balint has joined the team at Tourism Ireland as the new Trade Promotions and CRM Executive in Canada.
Ernie’s main focus will involve planning and implementing a targeted program of trade marketing activities with key Canadian travel partners, tour operators and airlines, and managing strategic digital communications - key to the development of new recovery strategies and activation of innovative plans to re-start tourism from Canada to the island of Ireland.
“We are delighted to have Ernie join the Tourism Ireland team,” said Sandra Moffatt, Manager, Canada. “As an experienced travel industry professional, most recently as Senior Sales Manager at G Adventures, his passion for travel and industry knowledge will bring a wealth of experience to the role”
For more information on Ireland
For more People News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS