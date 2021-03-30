Last updated: 01:30 PM ET, Tue March 30 2021

Ernie Balint Joins Tourism Ireland's Canadian Team

March 30, 2021

Ernie Balint has joined the team at Tourism Ireland as the new Trade Promotions and CRM Executive in Canada.

Ernie’s main focus will involve planning and implementing a targeted program of trade marketing activities with key Canadian travel partners, tour operators and airlines, and managing strategic digital communications - key to the development of new recovery strategies and activation of innovative plans to re-start tourism from Canada to the island of Ireland.

“We are delighted to have Ernie join the Tourism Ireland team,” said Sandra Moffatt, Manager, Canada. “As an experienced travel industry professional, most recently as Senior Sales Manager at G Adventures, his passion for travel and industry knowledge will bring a wealth of experience to the role”

