Direct Travel Appoints Shelby Donley as VP, Luxury Services
People November 16, 2020
Direct Travel is pleased to announce that Shelby Donley will be assuming the role of Vice President, Luxury Services. Donley was the owner of Camelback Odyssey Travel which was acquired by Direct Travel in 2018.
“Shelby brings a wealth of knowledge to the organization in the affluent and private client space,” stated Gerard Bellino, Executive Vice President, Leisure Travel at Direct Travel. “She has forged countless relationships across the globe with some of the most respected brands and properties and will now be able to share her knowledge and experience with our growing group of luxury advisors, both in house and our Independent Travel Advisor team.”
Direct Travel has welcomed dozens of luxury advisors to its team of Independent Travel Advisors over the last six months in addition to adding several prestigious agencies to its hosting program.
“I am extremely excited to start this new chapter with a first class organization like Direct Travel,” said Donley. “My priority is to help grow their business through mentoring and training as well as to connect them with the best of the best suppliers around the world.”
Donley, who is based Phoenix, can be reached at sdonley@dt.com
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS