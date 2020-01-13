Debbie Girard New TRAVELSAVERS Business Development

Last updated: 06:57 AM ET, Mon January 13 2020

Debbie Girard as Director, Business Development at TRAVELSAVERS, based in Vancouver.

TRAVELSAVERS Canada has named Debbie Girard to the role of Director, Business Development. Based in Vancouver, Girard brings over 20 years of travel industry experience to her new role.

“As TRAVELSAVERS’ membership continues to grow in the Canadian market with the addition of many new innovative programs, so does our team! I could not be more pleased and excited to welcome Debbie Girard to our Canadian team,” said Nancy Bennett, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, TRAVELSAVERS. “Debbie is a seasoned travel professional with 20 plus years’ experience in the industry.”

She added: “With much of her career spent as Group Manager with Transat Tours, Debbie most recently also held aposition as Regional Sales Manager with Karisma Hotels and Resorts. Debbie’s unique combination of enthusiasm, experience and dedication to our industry, makes her the perfect addition to the TRAVELSAVERS’ team.”

