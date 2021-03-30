Club Med Canada Announces New Senior Leadership
Club Med is excited to announce the internal advancement of its senior team members.
Amélie Brouhard, currently Vice President, Managing Director of Club Med Canada, will assume the role of Vice President Sales USA and Omnichannel Marketing for Club Med North America. With over ten years of travel expertise in sales and marketing, working in both France and Canada, Amélie will join the brand’s head office in Miami and will lead the North American division’s commercial and marketing strategies to gain market shares and continue optimizing the customer omnichannel pathway. Amélie has played an integral role in developing key business insights across the Canadian market while also setting the ground for the launch of Club Med’s inaugural Canadian resort, Club Med Québec Charlevoix.
Vincent Giraud will take over Amélie’s former role as Vice President of Club Med Canada in addition to his North America Sales Operations role. Vincent is a visionary senior leader with digital and e-commerce expertise who provides exceptional client service experiences alongside strong managerial processes. He is known for successfully delivering operational results through strategic planning and process simplification combined with cost-effective organization. Vincent will head the implementation of Club Med’s worldwide digital tools to increase sales, contact center conversion rates and customer satisfaction and engagement. He will also co-create with other North American teams to establish training programs to ensure global sales alignment.
“As proven leaders in the organization, the team's transition comes at a pivotal time for Club Med,” said Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. “As a brand, we have rapid expansion plans – with 16 new resort openings plus 10 renovations and extensions of existing resorts between now and 2023 – and Vincent and Amélie will have key roles in the evolution of our portfolio.”
“Travel is reaching its turning point within the North American market and over the last few months, Club Med has seen a reinvigoration for revenge bookings, trending to more than a 30 per cent increase versus 2019,” said Amélie Brouhard. “We are well-equipped to accommodate pent-up demand and I’m confident that Vincent and his team will continue to position our travel partners at the centre of our strategies and work hand-in-hand with them to meet the ambitious goals we’ve set for the Canadian market.”
With the country continuing to observe travel guidelines, the brand’s Safe Together hygiene protocols and flexible cancellation and booking policies allow guests more peace of mind to enjoy their next Club Med vacation without any constraints. With Club Med Québec Charlevoix’s launch around the corner, Vincent and his team will continue to ensure that clients’ safety is a top priority and they have the freedom to focus on what matters to them - whether it’s a mental refresh or creating cherished memories with family, friends, and loved ones.
“We look forward to welcoming Canadians back to our Club Med resorts in the coming months as we begin to see the travel tides shift,” said Vincent Giraud. “I’m thrilled to come into this new role and take on the challenge of finding synergies and efficiencies to generate customer satisfaction and drive sales. As always, we appreciate our business partners for their unwavering support over this difficult time. I look forward to continuing the journey with them, our partners and guests.”
