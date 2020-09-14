Canadian Office Changes for Tourism Ireland
People September 14, 2020
Tourism Ireland is pleased to confirm two new appointments to its Toronto and New York offices.
Dana Welch has been appointed to the position of Vice President Marketing, USA, and will lead the Trade & Industry and Publicity teams. Dana will relocate from Toronto, where she has successfully led Tourism Ireland’s operations in Canada as Marketing Manager since 2014, and delivered strong growth. Prior to joining Tourism Ireland Dana held the position of Senior Marketing Manager at Cineplex Entertainment in Toronto.
Sandra Moffatt has been appointed to the position of Marketing Manager, Canada. Sandra joined Tourism Ireland in 2018 as Trade & Digital Executive, with previous digital marketing experience gained in an agency environment.
Commenting on the new appointments, Alison Metcalfe, Executive Vice President North America & Australia said: ‘I wish both Dana and Sandra every success in their new roles, and look forward to working with them as we develop a new recovery strategy and activate an innovative plan to re-start Irish tourism from North America in the coming months’.
