Last updated: 04:40 PM ET, Tue December 15 2020

Amos Kazzaz Named Air Canada EVP and CFO

People Air Canada Jim Byers December 15, 2020

Amos Kazzaz, Air Canada
Amos Kazzaz has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Air Canada

Air Canada today announced the appointment of Amos Kazzaz as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 15, 2021. Mr. Kazzaz is currently the airline's Senior Vice President, Finance, and is based at Air Canada's Montreal headquarters.

"I am very pleased to name Amos as our next Chief Financial Officer following Mike Rousseau's advancement to CEO. Amos has been a key member of our highly skilled executive team for over a decade. His financial acumen, proven track record and deep knowledge of Air Canada's business position him well for the CFO role and to help guide Air Canada as the industry recovers," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Air Transat Airbus Air Transat Shareholders Approve Purchase by Air Canada Airlines & Airports

biometric technology, airport, customs, security Air Canada is First Canadian Airline to Offer Biometric... Airlines & Airports

Air Canada Crew Welcomed to Antigua and Barbuda Air Canada Restarts Flights to Antigua and Barbuda Destination & Tourism

YUL Montréal-Trudeau Rapid COVID19 Tests Coming to Montreal Trudeau Airport... Airlines & Airports

Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Air Canada Teams with Shoppers Drug Mart for COVID Tests... Airlines & Airports

As Chief Financial Officer, Kazzaz will have oversight for Air Canada's overall financial strategic direction, comprising all aspects of financial reporting and planning, investor relations, treasury and controller's operations, taxation, pension administration, internal audit, fleet, procurement and corporate real estate.

Kazzaz joined Air Canada in 2010 as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, and became Senior Vice President, Finance in 2015. He previously held extensive senior executive roles within the airline and transportation sector, including a 24-year career at United Airlines with several executive positions in finance, planning and cost management.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Affairs from the University of Colorado.

For more information on Air Canada

For more People News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Kirk Talks Travel

FB Live TODAY at 12:30pm Alan Frew of Glass Tiger Talks Travel

Direct Travel Appoints Shelby Donley as VP, Luxury Services

Jacqueline Kuehnel Joins VoX as Business Development Director

Sunwing's Andrew Dawson on Facebook: Looking to Better Times Ahead

Canadian Aviation Legend Max Ward Dead at 98

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS