Allan Brooks Promotion at Celebrity Cruises
People Celebrity Cruises Jim Byers January 13, 2020
Celebrity Cruises is thrilled to announce the promotion of Allan Brooks to Director of Market Sales, Canada.
Allan will be replacing Ken Brooks, who will be retiring on March 31, 2020. Allan has been with RCI for over 20 years. During that time, he has successfully held positions onboard their ships, in corporate headquarters and ultimately in field sales.
Allan came to the Celebrity Cruises sales team from Hotel Operations (Entertainment) and brought with him an energy and enthusiasm that he has continued to use while working with his team, his agents and partners. His background in operations gives him a 360-degree perspective of how the cruise industry operates.
Allan has lead large and small teams over the course of his career and his ability to motivate and support has led to his continued success. Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Allan is excited to return to his Canadian roots.
Allan is happily married (to Taylor) and is a father of two young children (Jordy & Stella).
Allan joins a dream team that is already creating a great buzz in the industry across Canada. Allan will lead his team that consists of Brenda Yeomans (Strategic Market Manager), Jennifer Barker (Regional Marketing Manager), Chad Kowalenko (Market Sales Manager), Sandra Pennington (Market Sales Manager), Maxine Gundermann (Market Sales Manager), Mathieu Robert (Market Sales Manager) and Vanessa Brousseau (Market Sales Manager). Along with Keith Lane (VP of Sales North America), they strive to be a driving force in the travel industry.
Allan brings a wealth of experience and he is very excited to start his new adventure.
“Celebrity Cruises is the best kept secret in the cruise industry, but that secret is getting out and people are taking notice,” he said, “Our continued success comes from partnerships with our amazing travel advisors and we couldn’t do it without them.”
For more information on Celebrity Cruises
For more People News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS