Last updated: 01:32 PM ET, Wed December 23 2020

Air Canada Announces Major Appointments

People Air Canada December 23, 2020

Nino Montagnese, Air Canada Vacations Sun Collection Launch Toronto
Nino Montagnese is the new Vice President, Air Canada Vacations.

Air Canada today announced promotions for a number of familiar faces.

Nino Montagnese, previously Managing Director, Air Canada Vacations becomes Vice President, Air Canada Vacations.

Lisa Pierce, previously Managing Director, Canada and USA Sales becomes Vice President, Canada and USA Sales.

Lisa Pierce
Lisa Pierce has been named Air Canada Vice President, Canada and USA Sales.

Virgilio Russi, previously Managing Director, International Sales becomes Vice President, International Sales.

Virgilio Russi, Air Canada
Virgilio Russi has been named Vice President, International Sales, for Air Canada.

"As we approach the end of a tumultuous year, and look forward to a brighter future in 2021, we continue to take steps to best position ourselves for recovery from the devastating repercussions of the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Air Canada President and CEO Calin Rovinescu, who will step down next year. ""As we turn our attention to re-building our airline, we are also focusing on ensuring we have a strong leadership team in place. In order to mitigate market pressures, enhance the succession planning process, and strengthen our leadership team."

