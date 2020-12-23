Air Canada Announces Major Appointments
People Air Canada December 23, 2020
Air Canada today announced promotions for a number of familiar faces.
Nino Montagnese, previously Managing Director, Air Canada Vacations becomes Vice President, Air Canada Vacations.
Lisa Pierce, previously Managing Director, Canada and USA Sales becomes Vice President, Canada and USA Sales.
Virgilio Russi, previously Managing Director, International Sales becomes Vice President, International Sales.
"As we approach the end of a tumultuous year, and look forward to a brighter future in 2021, we continue to take steps to best position ourselves for recovery from the devastating repercussions of the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Air Canada President and CEO Calin Rovinescu, who will step down next year. ""As we turn our attention to re-building our airline, we are also focusing on ensuring we have a strong leadership team in place. In order to mitigate market pressures, enhance the succession planning process, and strengthen our leadership team."
For more information on Air Canada,
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS