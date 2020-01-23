AIC Hotel Group Expands Canadian Business Development Team
People Marsha Mowers January 23, 2020
AIC Hotel Group, the experiential brand redefining vacation experiences is thrilled to announce the expansion and restructure of the Canadian business development team in an effort to maximize support for travel partners in the region.
The team will continue to be led by Regional Director of Business Development, Sarah Smith who will support national accounts and continue to grow business with select key agencies in Ontario.
Cynthia Cantin will continue to represent the brand in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while Justine Cheema’s territory has expanded to include Saskatchewan in addition to British Colombia and Alberta.
Additionally, the brand has strategically appointed two new Business Development Managers, Jasmine Grant and Stacy Niemi, positions effective November 2019.
Grant brings a strong hospitality and event planning background and will be closely working with Smith to grow AIC Hotel Group business in Ontario and Manitoba. Following her extensive experience in the travel industry, Niemi will be exclusively representing AIC Hotel Group’s Nobu Hotels in the Canadian market and will work alongside the entire BDM team to grow business for the Nobu brand in their respective territories.
“Over the past year, our portfolio of brands has rapidly expanded which has naturally led our business development team to grow as well” said Director of Field Sales Carilis Felipe. “We want to make sure our travel partners are always taken care of in the best way possible, and this strategic restructure ensures exactly that. Canada is a very important market for us and our travel partners’ unwavering support is also one of the reasons we decided to expand the team. We are very excited to welcome Stacy and Jasmine, and have no doubt that they will be successful and strong assets to the company.”
The entire team will continue to report directly to Carilis Felipe.
Contact information for each BDM can be found on: https://allinagents.com/bdm-map
