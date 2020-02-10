Adam Armstrong Named Contiki Global CEO
People Contiki February 10, 2020
There's a new Global CEO at Contiki.
Brett Tollman, Chief Executive Officer of family-owned and family-run, The Travel Corporation (TTC), has announced the appointment of Adam Armstrong as the new Global CEO of Contiki. Armstrong will be based out of Geneva, Switzerland and will pave Contiki’s path forward, including guiding the brand towards continued innovation as the needs of the 18-35-year-old client continue to evolve.
Armstrong is a distinguished travel industry figure with experience spanning more than 20 years, holding various leadership positions within the cruising category across Europe, Asia, USA, Australia and New Zealand. He will be joining Contiki from his current position as Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Silversea Cruises – Australia & New Zealand.
Prior to that, Armstrong was at the helm of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCCL). At RCCL he played an integral role in the vast growth of its tri-portfolio of brands within the Australia and New Zealand markets throughout his extensive tenure as Associate Vice President and Managing Director – Australia & New Zealand.
“I am delighted to welcome Adam into our TTC family with his extensive industry experience and his success in helping the long-term growth of his previous brands,” said Tollman. “His dynamic and passionate leadership style as well as his innovative and strategic approach and relationships with our agent partners, will all be real assets in further inspiring and engaging the Contiki team, taking the world leader in youth travel to new heights.”
Armstrong began his career in the United Kingdom working for the TUI Travel Group as a Product Manager, developing immersive experiences for five of its holiday brands and tour operator businesses. Afterwards, he joined the Carnival Corporation and was involved in all areas of marketing with a portfolio of nine brands. Armstrong is an engaged member of the travel industry community and has participated in various thought leadership panels and keynote speaking events.
“I am excited to join Contiki and help bring Gen-Z and millennial travellers together to discover the world through the brand’s 350+ adventures,” Armstrong said. “I am also looking forward to working closely with our valued agent partners across the globe, since the UNWTO and WYSE forecasts there will be 370 million youth travellers by 2020, which is a massive opportunity to provide them unforgettable Contiki experiences.”
“Contiki has evolved as a brand over the past few years, fulfilling the new generation of travellers’ desires for unique and authentic travel experiences and self-discovery while giving back to the destinations they visit," Tollman said. "We look forward to embracing the final piece of Contiki’s evolution with Adam’s appointment."
