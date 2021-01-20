Aaron Crawford Returns to Travel Industry With TravelOnly
People January 20, 2021
After less than a year away from the industry, today it was announced that Aaron Crawford will be joining the TravelOnly family as a Travel Sales Affiliate with the team at Glow Travel & Events.
Aaron has more than 10 years of experience in the travel industry working for some of the best in the business, companies like WestJet, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and most recently Air Canada Vacations.
In his role at ACV he was responsible for championing the brand, including supporting travel advisors, driving sales and brand recognition. Most notably, Aaron won the Business Development Manager of the year from TravelOnly in 2020.
Crawford stepped away from the industry, working in healthcare, on the frontline of the Covid19 pandemic.
“I am certain that when we can put the pandemic behind us the travel industry will see an explosion of pent-up demand. The agencies who remain present, focused and avowable for their customers will see the benefits of an industry bigger and better than ever before," said Aaron Crawford.
“When I was looking to step back into the industry I am passionate about, TravelOnly and specifically the Glow Travel & Events team was a natural choice,” said Aaron Crawford. “I was impressed with their focus on the employee and customer experience from day one”
“As I continue to explore a new role in healthcare, I am excited to join the TravelOnly family,” said, Aaron. “I am confident that when travel opens up again, and it will, we will be positioned well to help get people back into the air, sea, beaches, river tours or wherever their heart will take them”.
