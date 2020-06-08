LGBTQ2 Canadian Community Travel Study: Virus Fears and Top Destinations
LGBTQ Jim Byers June 08, 2020
A study of Canada’s LGBTQ2 community finds that they’re major contributors to the travel and tourism industry, but that they’re a little nervous about COVID-19.
The study, undertaken in March and performed by Crestview Strategy for Tourism HR Canada and Canada’s LGBT + Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), found that Canada’s LGBTQ2 community spends $12.3 billion a year on travel, and that individuals’ average travel spend has risen more than 50% in the past decade.
That makes the Canadian LGBTQ2 market a potentially tremendous one for agents and advisers to consider.
The study found the average LGBTQ2 traveller in Canada has taken three leisure trips in the past year, with the average spend being just a little less than $1,900 per trip (including travel, accommodations and activities).
But 51% of respondents said COVID-19 might reduce their travel in 2020. Costs and budget consideration were cited by 34% as factors that could reduce their travel this year.
A whopping 90% said they plan to travel in Canada this year. Ontario was the most popular province with 60%, followed by Quebec (50), British Columbia (46), Alberta (37) and Nova Scotia (30). The most popular Canadian cities named for travel were Montreal (49), Halifax (48), Vancouver (47), Calgary (46), Toronto (42), Winnipeg (41) and Saskatoon (38).
For those travelling outside Canada in 2020, 51% named Europe a preferred destination, while 30% said the U.S., 21% named Southeast Asia and nine per cent said Mexico.
Eighty two per cent of respondents are planning at least one trip to a city every year, and 29% plan three of more trips to a city per year.
Of those surveyed, 24% said they always stay with family or friends, while 20% always stay at a hotel chain.
Thirty four per cent of those surveyed said LGBTQ2 history and culture are important when choosing a destination, and 37% said they always check LGBTQ2 websites or travel forums before they pick a destination.
