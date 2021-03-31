Great LGBTQ Trips With Tour Operator OUT in Colombia
LGBTQ Jim Byers March 31, 2021
As countries start to reopen and travel increases, right now may be just about the time to book that exotic vacation to Colombia. No extensive planning or daydreaming needed — LGBTQ tour operator OUT in Colombia can make it happen. With one of the company’s “stimulus package getaways,” you can “enjoy the freedom of being out in Colombia.”
The Colombia-based LGBTQ — and straight-friendly — operator is helping guests escape their home countries’ borders to a post-quarantine retreat under three main getaway categories: “Fun & Sun,” “Weekend Getaways” and “Nature & Adventure,” all specially priced at stimulus package rates of $1,400 USD. The company is offering multiple itineraries, including:
· A 7-day singles vacation in Cartagena and Medellin, with 6 hotel nights, a day at an island beach club, a Medellin graffiti tour, flight from Cartagena to Medellin and all airport transfers.
· A 3-day weekend retreat with exclusive stays at an island resort. Two luxury hotel nights at either a seaside or treetop bungalow with either a private pool or private jacuzzi, plus additional add-ons such as an astronomy tour; cooking or bartending class; boat transfers to La Isleta with private beach; snorkeling, paddleboard, and kayak; and a bioluminescence experience are included.
· A 7-day Medellin and coffee region vacation with 6 hotel nights, an ATV mountain adventure, a Guatapé day excursion, a coffee-farm tasting experience, a cloud-forest hike and more.
All trips are made to accommodate each traveler or travelers to maintain social distance and avoid extended interactions with those who are not traveling together.
The Colombian government will require testing and/or isolation upon arrival in Colombia for travelers unable to obtain test results prior to travel. The Ministry of Health has announced that all inbound international passengers must have a negative Covid-19 test result. Travelers arriving to Colombia must present negative results from a Covid-19 PCR test administered no more than 96 hours prior to departure.
OUT In Colombia will coordinate testing for Covid-19 for those returning to countries that require a negative test for entry.
In addition, a percentage of every booking is donated to the Cocora Alliance, to support tourism-dependent communities in Colombia as they, too, recover from the global crisis.
Women: https://www.outincolombia.com/stimulus-packages
Men: https://www.outincolombia.com/stimuluspackages
