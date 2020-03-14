World Airlines Contemplate Layoffs as COVID-19 Crisis Deepens
Impacting Travel March 14, 2020
It was only a matter of time.
With air routes cancelled all over the world and governments suggesting folks stay home, airlines in Canada and across the globe have either laid off employees or are considering some kind of temporary reduction in their work force.
Disney World, Trudeau and Cruise Cancellations; A Crazy...Impacting Travel
Increased Flexibility with Transat and Sunwing BookingsAirlines & Airports
Railbookers and Amtrak Announce Cancellation Policy ChangesCar Rental & Rail
Reports say Norwegian Air is laying off half its staff due to flight cancellations amid the COVID-19 virus, and Canadian airlines may be forced to look at similar moves.
The CBC is reporting that the union representing WestJet flight attendants “is expecting layoffs of more than 50% of its staff as the number of flight cancellations and restrictions continues to mount” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the CBC story, an internal WestJet memo sent to union officials and obtained by The Canadian Press says that travellers are rebooking en masse and "our airline's well-being has become grave overnight."
In a note to TravelPulse Canada, WestJet Executive Vice President People and Culture Mark Porter said all avenues are being explored as the company deals with a huge dropoff in sales.
"The numbers being reported (for layoffs) were communicated as one of several scenarios amongst many that are being contemplated,” he said. “The current situation is unprecedented and has escalated rapidly in the past week. We are working closely and prudently with our union and employee association leaders as well as WestJetters. We are reviewing several options to reduce costs including reduction in contractors, a pause on many of our capital projects and asking vendors for pricing cuts.
“Unfortunately, we also have no alternative but to reduce the number of employees. Our first and most preferred option is to ask WestJetters to consider voluntary leaves, unpaid vacation, reduced work time among other voluntary measures. We continue to communicate openly and frequently with WestJetters, our labour groups, federal and provincial governments around the severity of the situation and appreciate the seriousness with which it is being taken.”
In an email sent Saturday morning to TravelPulse Canada, Transat said it's not contemplating permanent layoffs but that temporary staff reductions are under consideration.
"We are considering every option to avoid temporary layoffs, but we can certainly not rule them out," said Christophe Hennebelle, Vice President Human Resources and Corporate Affairs. "We have put in place cost reduction measures, launched a voluntary working-time reduction program and reached out to all levels of government for support."
"As you can understand, the situation is very fluid and evolves on an hourly basis, so it might be that we decide at some point to resort to temporary layoffs and salary cuts for upper management.
"Permanent layoffs are not considered for now," Hennebelle said.
Chris Rauenbusch, president of CUPE 4070 — which represents cabin crews at Calgary-based WestJet and its budget subsidiary Swoop — told the CBC that daily conversations with senior management alerted him to the increasingly "severe" situation.
"Basically, all new bookings are drying up," he said. "It's literally changing by the hour."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday asked Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country so Canada can help contain the COVID-19 virus. U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily stopped all flights to the United States for visitors who’ve been in more than two dozen European countries in the past two weeks. That affects thousands of potential flights, each with hundreds of would-be visitors.
Major sports leagues around the world have cancelled or postponed tournaments and games, and some of the world’s top attractions have temporarily closed or will soon close their doors, including Disney World in Orlando and the CN Tower in Toronto.
Cruise lines also have temporarily cancelled many of their trips, which means less airline passengers flying to Europe, Florida and other popular cruise ports.
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS