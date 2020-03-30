WestJet, Others Applaud Trudeau Government's Wage Subsidy
Impacting Travel Jim Byers March 30, 2020
The travel industry and Canadian businesses say they welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement of wage subsidies for Canadian workers hit by the COVID-19 crisis.
Trudeau on Monday issued further details on the wage subsidy program that was originally announced on Friday of last week. The Prime Minister said the subsidy will apply to large and small businesses alike, as well as non-profits and charities, and that the size of the company will not be a factor.
The federal government would cover 75% of the first $58,700 of an employee’s salary and that that works out to a maximum of $847 a week. Businesses will need to demonstrate a 30% drop in revenue to qualify.
"WestJet applauds the government for its support of businesses today,” spokesperson Lauren Stewart said in an email to TravelPulse Canada on Monday. “We are awaiting further details on the wage subsidy announcement and will review and assess its impact on our business."
The Association of Canadian Travel Agencies (ACTA) said it was too early to comment.
Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, told the Toronto Star that a 30% revenue drop might be too high a bar. It’s reasonable for the government to have a means test for the wage subsidy, but he said 30% might be too high.
More details are still to come on Tuesday, and there’s also talk of more help for Canadian airlines in particular later this week. But the 75% wage offer would appear to be a solid program for both small and large Canadian travel companies.
WestJet says it has updated its international and transborder schedule to temporarily remove flying through May 4, 2020. They said guests who have booked their travel after April 22 through May 4, will be "proactively" notified of their travel options.
Seasonal international route starts dates have been updated as follows:
- Toronto – Barcelona starts June 5, 2020
- Calgary – Rome starts June 4, 2020
- Halifax – Manchester has been cancelled for summer 2020. WestJet will be reaccomodating guests on Halifax – London (Gatwick)
