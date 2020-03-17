WestJet and Sunwing Slash Service; WestJet To Make Major Workforce Reductions
Impacting Travel Porter Airlines Jim Byers March 16, 2020
Canadian airlines are taking a beating in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
WestJet says it's eliminating its international and transborder service for 30 days and slashing domestic flights by 50% as it looks at workforce cuts. Sunwing is cancelling all southbound flights from today until April 9, and Porter says it's also looking at flight reductions and might need to make temporary layoffs.
WestJet issued a lengthy statement late Monday night.
"On Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, we will suspend scheduled commercial operations for all international and transborder flights for a 30 day period," said president and CEO Ed Sims. "To be clear, this means our final commercially scheduled flights from international and transborder destinations will launch on Sunday night by 11:59 p.m. local time; after that, we will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government. As of tonight, international and transborder tickets are no longer available for sale during this 30 day period.
"On Wednesday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, WestJet will suspend all outbound international ticket sales for travel until Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, so we are no longer sending Canadians out of the country and can instead focus on bringing them home," Sims said. "To assist Canadians in returning home on short notice, we are in the process of lowering prices on our remaining seats into Canada in all cabins.
"In addition, we will also reduce our domestic schedule by approximately 50%. At this point, all network changes are in place for the next 30 days.
"WestJetters are known for our level of care and this situation is no different. While this is a difficult time, we now have the responsibility as a Canadian airline to bring our citizens home," Sims said.
Mark Porter, Executive Vice President, WestJet People and Culture, said "major reductions" in the company workforce are needed.
"The current situation is unprecedented in aviation history and has escalated rapidly in the past week," he said. "We are working closely and prudently with our union and employee association leaders, as well as WestJetters, to review a variety of options to reduce costs.
"With a significant capacity reduction and the potential for a large number of our aircraft to be grounded, unfortunately, there will be major reductions in our workforce across all of the functions, and as such, we will have no choice but to reduce the number of WestJetters The first and most preferred option is to ask our WestJetters to consider voluntary leaves, early outs, voluntary early retirements, among other voluntary measures. We will release these details as soon as they are available.
The steps WestJet has taken so far include:
- implementing a hiring freeze
- stopping all non-essential travel and training events
- freezing any internal role movements and off-cycle salary adjustments
- pausing more than 75 per cent of our capital projects
- initiating plans to reduce the number of contractors
- asking our vendors and suppliers for a reduction to our current contracts and delay in payments
- implementing a 20 per cent pay cut for our executive leadership team (ELT) and a 10 per cent cut for our vice-presidents and directors effective immediately."
Sunwing also is making big changes as the COVID-19 situation unfolds.
"As part of the ongoing efforts to protect our employees and customers and keep Canadians safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunwing is cancelling all southbound flights from March 17th until April 9th, 2020 and focusing on repatriating customers in destination," Sunwing said in a statement on Monday.
“The health and well-being of our customers and our employees is our highest priority and we are working around the clock to keep them safe. It’s important that we do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19, while assuring our customers and their families that we are fully committed to bring each and every one of them home to Canada,” said Stephen Hunter, President and CEO, Sunwing Travel Group. Sunwing currently has approximately 100,000 customers in destination.
On Monday morning, the first four rescue flights departed, three from Toronto and one from Montreal. These initial flights will bring over 500 Canadians home from Honduras, Aruba, Panama and St. Maarten, all countries that have announced the imminent closure of their borders. Sunwing is working closely with the governments of all our destinations, in collaboration with Canadian government authorities, to continue repatriation flights in the coming days.
In addition to these immediate repatriation measures, Sunwing is temporarily suspending all outgoing flights to most of its sun destinations from March 17th to April 9th inclusive. This decision is essential to the company’s focus on containing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring all customers return safely. All customers within this window will be eligible for a full cash refund or future travel credit. Customers who opt for the latter, can receive an additional $100 per person to use towards a future booking.
Sunwing has set up a dedicated page on their website providing customers with real time updates along with all the options available to them to defer or cancel their travel plans.
Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's address about the Canadian border, Porter Airlines spokesman Brad Cicero told TravelPulse Canada that Porter "is currently assessing all aspects of its service in relation to COVID-19" and that Porter "wants to be responsible and support public health efforts to reduce infection rates."
"Consideration is being given to flight schedule reductions, which would necessitate temporary layoffs," he said. "We are also preparing to implement additional passenger screening measures announced by the federal government.
"A detailed announcement will be issued when a final decision is made."
Roughly an hour prior to Trudeau's speech, Air Canada issued a press release saying it expects its second-quarter capacity to be half the level of the same quarter in 2019. Pacific capacity is expected to drop even more, by 75%.
"To preserve cash, Air Canada is initiating a company-wide cost reduction and capital deferral program, targeting at least $500 million."
The release didn't mention layoffs, but officials did note that Air Canada has had an excellent run in the past decade or so.
"Air Canada today has the agility, the team and the route network to successfully navigate through this crisis. Most importantly for business continuity, it also has the necessary financial resources, including a solid balance sheet, record liquidity levels, higher debt ratings based on a low leverage ratio, and a significant pension plan surplus."
Still, Air Canada talked up the need for federal assistance for the beleaguered airline industry in Canada.
Noting the numerous closures and cancellations of flights around the world, "we believe that the Canadian airline industry should also see similar assistance, whether through forbearance of taxes, landing fees and other charges that form part of the aviation burden in Canada or otherwise until the industry stabilizes. Our industry associations have been and will continue to make these representations to governments. However, we are not awaiting any decision on these measures before implementing our mitigation plan as we believe decisive action is the best course to follow."
The Air Transport Association of Canada sent an open letter to Trudeau today.
"Although we fully support the Government in its actions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, a government financial assistance is urgently needed to avert a crisis in the aviation industry that will severely impact our member carriers, the travelling public and the Canadian economy, both in the short and long term," the letter said.
