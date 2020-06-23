Virtual Consumer Travel Show Announced
Canada’s first ever, nationwide virtual travel and leisure show will take place this September. The "Travel and Leisure Show" will be online at www.TravelAndLeisureShow.ca on Thursday, September 10th (Travel Professionals Day) and Saturday, September 12th(Consumers). The show's Presenting Media Sponsor is The Globe and Mail and is produced by Toronto based Granite Productions.
Attendance is free for consumers and gives them an opportunity to explore destinations from the comfort of their home via desktop, mobile or tablet. Similar to a traditional travel show, exhibitors will be grouped into pavilions and regions such as Canada, USA, South America, Cruise, Adventure, Europe or Caribbean/Mexico. Multiple travel service providers will be participating in the on-line event featuring special offers and incentives for consumers to take advantage of.
Sean Humphrey, Vice President, Marketing for the Globe and Mail said " We are excited to be partnering with Granite Productions as they provide this event to help consumers and the industry adjust to the new world of travel. "
Attendees are able to access exhibitor videos, download brochures and virtually chat with representatives at their own pace, similar to the way they would have in-person at traditional shows. The Travel and Leisure Show virtual event will allow agents from coast to coast to engage and gather information from top suppliers in the industry. Agents will have an opportunity to chat with suppliers, watch videos, learn about the latest destinations and products, and download the latest collateral and brochures in their very own virtual brief case.
“The COVID crisis has impacted all of us in a way not imaginable six months ago,” said Michael Price of Granite Productions, the company managing the event. “All indicators are that travel is on the verge of rebounding. This show provides the consumer an easy and efficient manner to shop for deals and special offers for future travel plans for free. No traffic, now lines ups, no parking fees.”
The virtual platform is part of the offerings from TravelPulse Canada, and has been highly regarded as an efficient and informative way to connect travel professionals across the country.
“We are having tremendous success with our virtual travel show platform,” said John Kirk, President of TravelPulse Canada. “Suppliers have been ecstatic they were able to remain connected with their agents in such an efficient and effective way, and the agents really enjoyed it and were grateful for the one on one interaction. We have many more scheduled in the next coming months.” added Kirk. " We are very pleased that Granite has chosen to include Travel Advisors in their planning. The trade day on September 12th should prove to be a great reosurce for travel proffessionals in Canada and the US and around the world" concluded Kirk
The Travel & Leisure Show will be heavily promoted by The Globe and Mail across all its platforms, with a heavy focus on digital and print, which boasts an impressive 11 million unique visitors monthly on-line and 916,000 in print.
An estimated 20,000 Canadian consumers and more than 5,000 travel professionals are expected to attend the virtual event.
Those wishing to attend the event on Sept 12th, 2020 are encouraged to preregister for their free tickets by visiting www.travelandleisureshow.ca Sponsorship and exhibitor information can be found on-line by clicking here for pricing and rates.
Media Contact - Bradley Dean - Brad@TravelAndLeisureShow.ca
