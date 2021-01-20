Last updated: 02:33 PM ET, Wed January 20 2021

U.S. Travel Congratulates President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris

Impacting Travel Jim Byers January 20, 2021

President-Elect Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the 46th president of the United States:

"On behalf of America’s travel and tourism industry, I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their inauguration and welcome their leadership in Washington," Dow said.

“President Biden is acutely aware of the economic pain the pandemic has inflicted on our industry and its workforce, and we are encouraged by the administration’s focus on providing additional, direct relief to businesses in the hardest-hit industries.

“Travel supported one in 10 jobs prior to the pandemic, powering the economy and providing jobs in urban and rural communities alike. It is well within reach to return America to the record growth the travel industry experienced prior to the pandemic through national strategies that will revive the American economy, shorten the recovery, and help unite a divided nation as travel is uniquely equipped to do.

"And given President Biden’s well-known affinity for Amtrak, we share a common priority to connect our cities with improved national and regional mobility across all modes of travel infrastructure—passenger rail as well as airports, highways and public transit—to facilitate greater travel and tourism.

“Vice President Harris has represented one of the largest state tourism economies in the country and has seen firsthand travel’s positive impact on local communities. We also acknowledge the deep significance of Vice President Harris being not only the first woman, but the first Black and Indian-American woman, to serve in this high role—a fitting reflection of America’s diverse populace.

“U.S. Travel again congratulates President Biden and Vice President Harris and stands ready to work with the new administration and the Congress to rebuild the U.S. travel industry, restore millions of travel-related jobs in the years ahead, and to safely bring people across the country and around the world together once again.”

