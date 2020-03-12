Trump Issues Partial Europe Travel Ban as COVID-19 Reaches Pandemic Stage
U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked mass confusion in the travel business by announcing 30 days of restrictions on passenger travel to the U.S. from 26 European nations.
Seeking to ease the economic cost of what is now officially a COVID-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc on financial markets and on the daily lives of Americans and Europeans alike, Trump made the dramatic announcement in a rare Oval Office address to the nation.
The president said the month-long restriction on travel would begin late Friday, at midnight. After days of playing down the coronavirus threat, he blamed Europe for not acting quickly enough to address the "foreign virus" and claimed that U.S. clusters were "seeded" by European travellers.
"We made a lifesaving move with early action on China," Trump said. "Now we must take the same action with Europe."
Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom, and said there would be exemptions for "Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings." He said the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.
The State Department followed Trump's remarks by issuing an extraordinary global health advisory cautioning U.S. citizens to "reconsider travel abroad" due to the virus and associated quarantines and restrictions.
At first, it sounded like there would be no flights to and from the U.S. and Europe. Homeland Security officials in the U.S. later clarified that the new travel restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in the "Schengen Area" at any point for 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States.
Other reports said U.S. permanent residents and U.S. citizens would be allowed to fly. But then the State Department issued its warning against travel abroad for all Americans, which could cause a large drop in passenger traffic at a time when airlines are already struggling.
There was no immediate word from Ottawa about what, if any, travel restrictions the Canadian government might impose.
Whatever the precise details are today or tomorrow, it’s clear that the U.S. – and by extension Canada and the world – have entered a strange and exceedingly difficult travel era that’s rife with uncertainty. Even if Americans continue to travel overseas in reasonable numbers, restricting the entry of Europeans will damage U.S. and Canadian airlines that rely on full flights from places like France, Germany and Spain, not to mention the effect on North American hotels, tourist attractions, tour operators and the cruise industry.
The U.S. Travel Association issued a statement late Wednesday saying it’s worried about American workers.
“Temporarily shutting off travel from Europe is going to exacerbate the already-heavy impact of coronavirus on the travel industry and the 15.7 million Americans whose jobs depend on travel,” said USTA president and CEO Roger Dow. “We have and will continue to engage Congress and the administration on policy steps that are necessary to ensure that travel employers—83% of which are small businesses—can keep the lights on for their employees."
According to U.S. Travel Association economists, 850,000 international visitors flying from Europe (excluding the UK) entered the United States in March of 2019, accounting for about 29% of total overseas arrivals to the U.S. These visitors spent approximately $3.4 billion USD in the country.
The number of confirmed cases of the infection has topped 1,000 in the U.S., and the World Health Organization declared the global crisis is now a pandemic.
Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, a team the Toronto Raptors played on the road just the other day, tested posted for the coronavirus the other day, prompting the National Basketball Association to temporarily halt the regular season, which still has several weeks to run.
The league said it will use the down time during the hiatus to determine its next steps, presumably including what to do about the looming NBA playoffs.
The National Hockey League said it would consult medical experts and that they expected to provide an update today, according to the Toronto Star.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the U.S. said so-called March Madness basketball tournament games will be played in empty arenas as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
San Francisco has temporarily banned any gatherings of more than 1,000 people for at least two weeks.
Drastic measures also are being undertaken around the world. Not only is all of Italy under a form of quarantine, but Reuters reports that Saudi Arabia has extended flight and travel bans over coronavirus fears to include the European Union and 12 other countries after announcing 24 new cases overnight to bring its total to 45.
