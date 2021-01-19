Trudeau: Travel Rules Could Change Any Time; Canadians Should Cancel Trips
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning that the Canadian government could lay down strict new travel rules at any time. And he's asking Canadians to cancel any travel plans they might have.
Trudeau last Friday said Ottawa would consider an international travel ban as it fights against COVID-19 and a new variant of the virus. Today (January 19) he went a step further, suggesting in French that a travel ban could come at any time - and without warning.
A report from Canadian Press said Trudeau told reporters outside Rideau cottage that any Canadian planning an internation trip should cancel it.
CTV News quoted the PM as saying that trips should be cancelled, and that vacations abroad aren't worth it given the uncertainty and the chance of either catching the virus or ending up stranded overseas.
CTV's report said Trudeau noted that Canadians are allowed to travel, but that the government also has the right to impose penalties on citizens who endanger the safety of others.
"Trudeau would not say when pressed what other measures he is considering, noting only that travellers now must present negative COVID-19 tests before boarding their planes, and still must quarantine for two weeks after arriving," CP said in its report.
Speaking later in the day, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Canada should ban all non-essential international travel.
Citing Quebec residents who are flying south for winter holidays, Legault said they could be putting the province's health system at risk.
"Now is the time to react," he said.
