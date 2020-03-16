Trudeau to Update the Nation on COVID Measures Today
Impacting Travel Marsha Mowers March 16, 2020
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference Monday at 1:00pm ET in what is expected to be an announcement of additional measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the country.
News of today's update came after a meeting of ministers who promised action and will also speak to reporters after Trudeau at the conference.
World Airlines Contemplate Layoffs, Vegas Shutting Some ResortsImpacting Travel
Tourism Minister Melanie Joly said that Canadians will "be hearing the decisions that we just took."
“I think the most important thing that Canadians want to know right now is how we can keep them safe, and that has been our main priority as a government, and that’s why starting tomorrow you will be hearing, also, some important news,” Joly said.
Over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases in Canada climbed from 197 to 341.
On Sunday, the country's top medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the window to contain the virus is closing and that all Canadians are encouraged to practice "social distancing" in an effort to curb the spread. Her advice follows Trudeau's Friday announcement that Canada is suspending the cruise season until July and adding more screening at airports.
Airport screening is under intense criticism however, with many passengers reporting little to no screening on arrival at Toronto's Pearson Airport and the news that a CBSA employee is now infected with the virus.
