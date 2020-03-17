Trudeau Says COVID-19 Restrictions And Travel Rules Could Last Months
Impacting Travel Jim Byers March 17, 2020
Canada's new reality could last "weeks or months," Canadian Prime MInister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
Speaking outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he's in self-isolation, Trudeau said he simply doesn't know how long it will take to get the COVID-19 crisis under control and how long tough new rules, including strict new border controls, will stay in place.
The Prime MInister also said he's "looking at every possible way of bringing Canadians home," and that the government is offering "loans and support" and is working with airlines to do just that.
The federal government is working on a major aid package to help beleaguered segments of the economy, which almost certainly includes help for airlines and other travel/tourism businesses.
Canadian airlines have dramatically slashed their operations outside the country, and there also have been domestic cuts. Several airlines have raised the possibility - and necessity - of layoffs.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who declared a state of emergency in the province early Tuesday, said a $300 million aid package is being put in place.
Trudeau said Parks Canada is suspending all visitor services at national parks and historic sites across the country.
"Pretty much anything with a door will be closed," he said.
The PM on Monday announced harsh new restrictions at the Canadian border, saying that only Canadian citizens and permanent residents, and their immediate families, and U.S. citizens, will be allowed into Canada for the time being. Air crew and diplomats also will be allowed to enter the country.
