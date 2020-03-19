Trudeau Says Canada/US Border Closure Likely Friday Night
Impacting Travel Jim Byers March 19, 2020
The US/Canada border closure likely will take place overnight on Friday, March 20, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau said officials on both sides of the border are working hard and that the border closure is coming soon. Only essential travel will be allowed over the Canada/US border as a means of helping control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Commerce and cargo also will be allowed, but no visits will be permitted for tourism and general travel.
The Prime Minister also said today that he has spoken with the heads of WestJet and Air Canada about ensuring flights are available to bring Canadians home as quickly as possible.
Trudeau reminded journalists of the Liberal government’s Wednesday announcement of $82 billion to help Canadian workers and business owners deal with the crisis.
“Our teams is working as quickly as possible to get those funds out,” he said. “If you’re worried about making ends meet, we’ve got your back.”
The market disruptions are massive, Trudeau said in response to a question about the Canadian economy, and that has hurt seniors and others worried about their portfolios.
“We will be taking measures to ease the impact of that,” he said.
Further information on the bailouts/economic packages are available at www.Canada.ca.
