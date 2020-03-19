Last updated: 11:27 AM ET, Thu March 19 2020

Trudeau Says Canada/US Border Closure Likely Friday Night

Impacting Travel Jim Byers March 19, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The US/Canada border closure likely will take place overnight on Friday, March 20, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau said officials on both sides of the border are working hard and that the border closure is coming soon. Only essential travel will be allowed over the Canada/US border as a means of helping control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Commerce and cargo also will be allowed, but no visits will be permitted for tourism and general travel.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Un Boeing 737-800 de Sunwing Airlines qui décolle.

Sunwing Offering Free Flights Home for Canadians

Impacting Travel
Travel planning on the computer

ACTA Issues Statement on COVID-19: Helpful Advice for Travel...

Travel Agent
Air Canada ofrece cómodos vuelos de México a la provincia de Ontario. (Foto de Air Canada)

More Flight Suspensions From Air Canada as U.S. Border Closes

Airlines & Airports
Un avion de Porter Airlines

Porter Temporarily Suspends Flights Until June 1

Airlines & Airports

The Prime Minister also said today that he has spoken with the heads of WestJet and Air Canada about ensuring flights are available to bring Canadians home as quickly as possible.

Trudeau reminded journalists of the Liberal government’s Wednesday announcement of $82 billion to help Canadian workers and business owners deal with the crisis.

“Our teams is working as quickly as possible to get those funds out,” he said. “If you’re worried about making ends meet, we’ve got your back.”

The market disruptions are massive, Trudeau said in response to a question about the Canadian economy, and that has hurt seniors and others worried about their portfolios.

“We will be taking measures to ease the impact of that,” he said.

Further information on the bailouts/economic packages are available at www.Canada.ca.

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Un Boeing 737-800 de Sunwing Airlines qui décolle.

Sunwing Offering Free Flights Home for Canadians

Major Travel Rebounds Historically Follow Downturns, Expert Says

Trudeau Pledges $82 Billion for Companies and Households Hurt by COVID-19

Sources: Canada and US to Close Borders

COVID-19 Forces Rocky Mountaineer to Close until May

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS