Trudeau Says Border Opening and Vaccine Passports Being Discussed By Ottawa
Impacting Travel Jim Byers April 27, 2021
In his strongest comments yet on both issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said Ottawa is looking at the proper way to re-open Canada's borders, and also is examining the issue of vaccine passports.
Speaking to the media at a press event in Ottawa, Trudeau said scientists and other experts are looking at Canada's COVID-19 situation every day.
"Once the time is right, we will open up the borders again properly, perhaps with necessary vaccination certificiates. But … we’re not yet at this point. We need to ensure that when the time comes we do things right to continue to ensure that Canadians are safe."
Asked when he might have more definitive answers, Trudeau said the issues are being looked at.
"We're right in the middle of the third wave. Our priority is the safety of Canadians now. We’re preparing plans to eventually open up again, but it’s too early to talk about when and how. Right now we’re just concentrating on this third wave, and we hope it will be the last one. That’s why people need to hang in a little longer.”
Canadian tourism and travel industry officials have said they need a general plan from Ottawa so they can plan for their summer season.
On the issue of vaccine passports, Trudeau made it sound like they're almost a foregone conclusion.
Such measures "are naturally to be expected when it comes to this pandemic and the coronavirus," he told reporters. "How we actually roll that out in alignment with partners and allies around the world is something that we’re working on right now to coordinate.
"I can assure you that our decisions will be based on science and the fact that those discussions are ongoing right now means we will be aligned with our partners around the world.”
Asked if that means that some kind of vaccine certificiate or passport is coming, Trudeau replied, “We will have more to announce when we have to announce. Right now we’re focused on getting through this pandemic and being prepared to come roaring back once we’re through it.”
