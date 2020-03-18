Trudeau Pledges $82 Billion for Companies and Households Hurt by COVID-19
Impacting Travel Jim Byers March 18, 2020
Canadian Prime MInister Justin Trudeau has pledged $82 billion for companies, workers, parents and others hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
Trudeau today said the federal government will offer $27 billion in "direct support" for workers and businesses and another $55 billion for households and companies to meet their "liquidity needs."
There also will be help for students, unemployed workers and the homeless, Trudeau said.
"These are extraordinary times and these are extraordinary measures," he said.
As expected, Trudeau also announced that the Canada-US border will be closing and that only essential travel will be allowed, including commerce and trucking. Recreational visits and tourism are not valid reasons for crossing the border and will not be allowed.
It's a big blow for Canadian airlines and travel companies who are already in big trouble. Porter Airlines today said it will cease operations until June 1. Hotels in the Caribbean and other destinations already are announcing temporary closures.
