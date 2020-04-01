Trudeau: New Rules and Restrictions Could Last Months
Impacting Travel April 01, 2020
The new rules and restrictions for Canadians could go on for months, and July 1 is "real scenario," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Speaking at his usual morning chat outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau was pressed on the issue of social-distancing and travel restrictions.
The Prime Minister said it could be "a number of weeks, perhaps more months."
In response to a later question, Trudeau said July 1 "is a real scenario. But there also are some shorter scenarios and some longer ones."
The city of Toronto has halted all city-led public events in Canada's largest municipality through the end of June.
It's hardly a surprise, but a report from the Canadian Border Services Agency says traffic over the Canadian-US border has been reduced to the tiniest of numbers, except for cargo.
The report said there's been a 96% drop in arrivals on flights from the U.S. and 82% drop in border crossings by land. Cargo traffic is down 24%.
The figures were collected for the week of March23-29 and compare to the prior week, officials said.
