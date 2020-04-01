Last updated: 12:07 PM ET, Wed April 01 2020

Trudeau: New Rules and Restrictions Could Last Months

Impacting Travel April 01, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The new rules and restrictions for Canadians could go on for months, and July 1 is "real scenario," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Speaking at his usual morning chat outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau was pressed on the issue of social-distancing and travel restrictions.

Trending Now
Coronavirus
coronavirus outbreak
air canada

Air Canada Announces Six Repatriation Flights

Airlines & Airports
COVID-19

COVID-19: What Are Your Employee/Employer Rights?

Impacting Travel

The Prime Minister said it could be "a number of weeks, perhaps more months."

In response to a later question, Trudeau said July 1 "is a real scenario. But there also are some shorter scenarios and some longer ones."

The city of Toronto has halted all city-led public events in Canada's largest municipality through the end of June.

It's hardly a surprise, but a report from the Canadian Border Services Agency says traffic over the Canadian-US border has been reduced to the tiniest of numbers, except for cargo.

The report said there's been a 96% drop in arrivals on flights from the U.S. and 82% drop in border crossings by land. Cargo traffic is down 24%.

The figures were collected for the week of March23-29 and compare to the prior week, officials said.

For more Impacting Travel News

TICO

New Ontario Rules Mean No More Charge Backs, Top Exec Says

WestJet, Others Applaud Trudeau Government's Wage Subsidy

CTA Statement on Vouchers in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

The Travel Industry Will Recover: FlightHub and JustFly Report

Sunwing Offering Free Flights Home for Canadians

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS