Trudeau: Canada Land Border COVID Tests Coming Next Week
Impacting Travel Jim Byers February 09, 2021
Anyone crossing Canada's land borders will be required to have a negative test for COVID-19 beginning next Monday, Feb. 15, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau said today.
Speaking outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau said Canadians and other visitors will need to present a negative PCR-style test taken with 72 hours of their crossing, or face fines of up to $3,000. That includes Canadian snowbirds, who might end up driving home early to avoid the need to take a test.
Trudeau said Canadian citizens and permanent residents can't be prevented from entering Canada without a test, but that fines could be imposed.
Non-Canadians and non-permanent residents would presumably be barred entry into Canada.
The land border with the U.S. has been closed to all but essential traffic since March of last year, but exemptions are often made for returning Canadians or travellers with family issues.
The Prime Minister again stated that further measures regarding arrivals at Canadian airports will be announced "in the next few days."
Stay tuned for more details as the day progresses.
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS