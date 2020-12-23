Trudeau Announces Two-Week Extension to UK Travel Ban + Moderna Vaccine
An extension of the UK travel ban. A new vaccine announcement. And a stern warning against Canadians travelling the world.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a busy Wednesday press conference, announcing first and foremost that the Moderna vaccine has been approved by Canadian health authorities and is on its way. Canadian officials say Canada should have 168,000 Moderna vaccines by the end of this year and a combined 1.2 million vaccination doses from Moderna and Pfizer by January 31, 2021.
"The data provided supports favourably the efficacy of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as well as its safety," Health Canada said in a note that authorizes the vaccine for those over the age of 18. "There were no important safety issues identified and no life-threatening adverse events (AEs) or deaths related to the vaccine."
Trudeau warned that, even though vaccines are on the way, Canadians shouldn't be heading south for a winter holiday anytime soon.
Now, he said, "is not the time for a vacation abroad. Even if you travel every winter, please rethink your plans.”
The Prime Minister said Canada's airports shouldn’t be busy over the year-end holidays.
“The situation is very serious. By staying home, and following public health rules, you can be part of the solution," Trudeau said.
The PM also announced that the recent ban on flights to Canada from the UK will be extended until Jan. 6, 2021 because of the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK.
The move was made "so we can prevent this new variant of COVID-19 of spreading to Canada,” he said.
In related news, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says Ontario Premier Doug Ford is misrepresenting the situation regarding travel and COVID-19. Ford this week blasted the federal government for not doing enough to prevent the virus from coming into Canada, and said the province would begin testing passengers who arrive at Pearson Airport themselves rather than wait for Ottawa's help.
Ford said on Wednesday that those tests could start early in the new year. But Blair said Ford is off base in his criticism of Ottawa.
"Over the past few days, we've heard a number of comments which, frankly, are an unfortunate misrepresentation of what is actually happening at our borders,” Blair said.
In a story published on CP24, Blair said that "COVID-19 cases related to international travel currently account for only 1.8 per cent of all cases (in Canada). That means 98.2 per cent of COVID transmissions are a result of community transmissions, not international travel.”
Canada's deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, said the Trudeau government is constantly evaluating its border policies. He also said that the big issue is transmission within Canada, not the spread of COVID-19 by visitors.
"What we're seeing now is that the biggest problem in Canada is community transmission inside Canada, it's not really the importation of cases,” Njoo told reporters.
