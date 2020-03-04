TravelBrands Releases Statement on Show Cancellations
Impacting Travel March 04, 2020
TravelBrands has released a statement about the cancelation of their upcoming Agent Appreciation Events across Canada due to COVID-19,
"Our primary goal is always to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our partners, travel agents and employees. We want to make these events as enjoyable as possible and focus on all the new features TravelBrands has to offer. While this decision was not easy, it is the best for the wellbeing of everyone at the moment."
TravelBrands says they've been closely monitoring the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation and that the travel industry is greatly affected by this unforeseen situation and didn't want to unknowingly expose stakeholders, suppliers and partners who attend these events from all over the world.
"Our industry has faced different adversities and viruses before. We have overcome them in the past and we are coOur nfident we will overcome it again. We have a responsibility to showcase all of the wonderful and safe travel options available. We also have a responsibility to do our part to take preventative measures to avoid any possible health or safety concerns."
"With that said, it is important all travel industry members support each other during this time. We are confident that the travel community will come out of this stronger than ever – but we all must do our part in working together. TravelBrands remains committed to travel and tourism, and to create safe travel opportunities for all."
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS