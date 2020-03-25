Last updated: 07:24 AM ET, Wed March 25 2020

The Travel Industry Will Recover: FlightHub and JustFly Report

Impacting Travel March 25, 2020

A family enjoying a day at the beach
The industries of the world are collectively facing a global pandemic. The travel industry is no exception. As world leaders limit border access and citizens practice health and safety measures like social distancing, airlines, hotels and a variety of other travel businesses are looking forward to resuming standard operational practices as soon as possible.

At present, specific predictions about the future and business of travel can't be made. However, based on historical data, one thing is certain, the travel industry is resilient and will recover.

FlightHub and JustFly take a closer look.

The Travel Industry Right Now

Businesses in the travel sphere are doing everything in their power to overcome the challenges they're currently facing. Websites and procedures are being optimized. Policies are being reviewed. Investors are studying the market to strategically allocate their funds. Necessary changes are being made in favor of both clients and companies—all of which lead to one endgame, the resurgence of the travel industry.

Government Stimulus Packages

Successful businesses know how to weather the storm. They're creative and persistent in the face of adversity. However, rarely must they face these types of odds alone. Historically, large corporations have turned to their respective governments to help shoulder the burden of uncertain times. The list below details some of the ways government stimulus packages will help the travel industry.

Revision of some travel regulations

Emergency funds

Loans

Credits

Several other measures can be taken. Many of which will directly and positively impact travel business on an international scale.

When Will the World Return to Traveling Normally?

No one can accurately forecast a timeline of when exactly the world will be back to traveling normally. Experts must consider many factors: research, development and distribution of vaccines, the speed at which the current pandemic can be contained and reduced, statements from the World Health Organization (WHO), international government policies, the general public's willingness to travel and many more. That said, sooner or later, there will be a shift in the right direction.

In the interest of collective health and safety, in the weeks and months ahead, travelers and businesses everywhere must play their part.

What's Next for the Travel Industry?

In the short and long term aftermath, domestic and international tourism could trend upward for several months. In fact travelers may be more inclined to travel than ever before. For further insight into why the travel industry will eventually recover, consider the following list of events. All heavily impacted travel and large portions of the world, including terrorist attacks, volcanic ash clouds, SARS and Swine flu.

While these events certainly affected travel, many of them weren't for very long. Time and time again, travel brands have showcased their ability to grow through setbacks. They've learned, adapted, recovered and evolved.

The travel industry has slowed down, but the urge to travel is still strong. Countries and industries will return to normal. Some time in the near future, the world will look back on this time in history as nothing more than a distant memory.

