Sunwing Offering Free Flights Home for Canadians
Impacting Travel March 19, 2020
Sunwing is offering available seats on its repatriation flights from southern destinations to stranded Canadians, free of charge – including for non-Sunwing customers.
“We understand a lot of Canadians are still stranded outside the country and struggling to get home,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group. “That’s why we want to open up any extra capacity we have. It’s the Canadian thing to do.”
As part of its ongoing efforts to repatriate Sunwing customers, the travel company is bringing home approximately an additional 11,000 Canadians today, which will bring the total number of repatriated Sunwing customers to over 33,000.
Sunwing is operating approximately 60 flights from various holiday destinations, departing today.
Canadians looking to return home on a Sunwing flight should check the most up to date flight times here. If a northbound flight is operating from their destination, they should make their way to the departure airport and present themselves to the Sunwing Airlines check in counter. If space remains prior to departure at the closure of check in, any available seats will be offered to Canadians or Canadian permanent residents free of charge. Given the unprecedented situation, the focus of our company and destination team remains on the repatriation of our customers. We therefore ask to please refrain from calling us since availability can only be confirmed at the airport ahead of the closure of check in for each flight service.
We expect to have all Sunwing customers home by Monday March 23. At our current estimate, Sunwing will be operating almost 400 flights and spending more than $26 million to bring these Canadians home safely, at no extra cost to the customer.
