Last updated: 09:53 AM ET, Tue April 13 2021

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Volcano Relief Fund: Here's How to Donate

Impacting Travel Jim Byers April 13, 2021

St. Vincent and the Grenadines
The east coast of St. Vincent has beautiful, black sand beaches.

Following the April 9th eruption of the La Soufrière volcano, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued an urgent appeal to the public for relief for those directly impacted. The volcano continues to erupt. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days at least.

Over 16,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in the Red Zone to the safer Green Zone to shelters, personal homes and hotels. The need for assistance is tremendous as the country battles with excessive amounts of ashfall, water shortages, and electricity outages.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

villas of distinction Longstanding Barbados Tourism Leader Petra Roach Leaving... People

Caribbean Tourism Chat April 7, 2021 Caribbean Tourism Ready for a Rebound: Visitor Protocols... Destination & Tourism

Norwegian Jade will offer port-rich seven-day cruises to the Greek Isles from Athens. Norwegian Announces New Europe and Caribbean Voyages... Cruise

Sunwing B737 in flight Sunwing Cancels All Southbound Sun Flights + BC and... Airlines & Airports

Minitas Beach in the Dominican Republic Barcelo May Operate a New Airline Between Canada and the DR Airlines & Airports

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has released a list of the following items and KLC Shippers in Toronto has agreed to offer free storage and shipment of these relief supplies from Canada to St. Vincent:

Folding cots

Blankets

Tents (10x10ft or 20x20ft)

Sleeping mats

Respirator mask with filters

Goggles

Reflective vests

Caution tape

Hygiene kits

Non-perishable food items

Clothing (NEW)

5-gallon buckets

The items can be sent to/dropped off at:

KLC Shippers

50 Tiffield Road, Unit 15

Scarborough, ON M1V 5B7

416-291-6733

People can also purchase items on Amazon.ca and send orders directly to the address above to the attention of NEMO SVG.

Additionally, financial contributions can be made via a GoFundMe campaign that has been started by CARI-ON SVG Disaster Preparedness, a non-profit organization based in Toronto.

GlobalMedic, a Canadian charity and disaster response agency, has also organized a local relief effort, sending food and family emergency kits with water purification units and hygiene items to help displaced families in St. Vincent. Click to donate – from the dropdown ‘Fund’ menu, you can select ‘4 – Saint Vincent – Volcanic Eruption.’

Currently, residents in the immediate area of the volcano have been evacuated to government shelters, as well as off the island on cruise ships in the region that rushed to assist in the effort.

For the most up-to-date information from NEMO, including government bulletins and status updates, please visit https://www.facebook.com/nemosvg

For more information on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Caribbean

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Volcano Relief Fund: Here's...

US Travel Industry Urges Biden to Reopen Travel May 1

Quarantine Hotel Injunction Request Dismissed by Ontario Court

Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency Over Spring Breakers

Quarantine Hotel Court Ruling Could Come Today

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS