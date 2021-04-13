St. Vincent and the Grenadines Volcano Relief Fund: Here's How to Donate
Impacting Travel Jim Byers April 13, 2021
Following the April 9th eruption of the La Soufrière volcano, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued an urgent appeal to the public for relief for those directly impacted. The volcano continues to erupt. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days at least.
Over 16,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in the Red Zone to the safer Green Zone to shelters, personal homes and hotels. The need for assistance is tremendous as the country battles with excessive amounts of ashfall, water shortages, and electricity outages.
The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has released a list of the following items and KLC Shippers in Toronto has agreed to offer free storage and shipment of these relief supplies from Canada to St. Vincent:
Folding cots
Blankets
Tents (10x10ft or 20x20ft)
Sleeping mats
Respirator mask with filters
Goggles
Reflective vests
Caution tape
Hygiene kits
Non-perishable food items
Clothing (NEW)
5-gallon buckets
The items can be sent to/dropped off at:
KLC Shippers
50 Tiffield Road, Unit 15
Scarborough, ON M1V 5B7
416-291-6733
People can also purchase items on Amazon.ca and send orders directly to the address above to the attention of NEMO SVG.
Additionally, financial contributions can be made via a GoFundMe campaign that has been started by CARI-ON SVG Disaster Preparedness, a non-profit organization based in Toronto.
GlobalMedic, a Canadian charity and disaster response agency, has also organized a local relief effort, sending food and family emergency kits with water purification units and hygiene items to help displaced families in St. Vincent. Click to donate – from the dropdown ‘Fund’ menu, you can select ‘4 – Saint Vincent – Volcanic Eruption.’
Currently, residents in the immediate area of the volcano have been evacuated to government shelters, as well as off the island on cruise ships in the region that rushed to assist in the effort.
For the most up-to-date information from NEMO, including government bulletins and status updates, please visit https://www.facebook.com/nemosvg
For more information on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Caribbean
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS