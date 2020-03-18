Sources: Canada and US to Close Borders
Impacting Travel Marsha Mowers March 18, 2020
Sources say an announcement could be made as early as today that Canada and the United States will close the border to all non-essential travel in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The border closure would apply to tourists and shoppers while still allowing Canadians to return home.
Multiple media sources, including CBC and Global News are reporting that talks are underway between Ottawa and Washington who are working together on the plan, and that it will be reciprocal.
Commercial trade services, such as critical truck deliveries will still be allowed, in an effort to keep both economies going.
PM Trudeau had previously closed the border to all countries except the US, a move that was likely done as a "gesture" of goodwill.
This story is developing - will update as news is available.
