Last updated: 07:04 AM ET, Mon February 24 2020

Reports of New Case of COVID-19 on Air Canada Flight Misleading

Impacting Travel Air Canada February 24, 2020

Nurse holding test tube for novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: Nurse holding test tube for novel coronavirus. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/photoguns)

Weekend reports of a new case of COVID-19 in a passenger travelling on an Air Canada flight from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine’s Day are misleading – the passenger is the same case reported in British Columbia last Thursday.

B.C.’s Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) said that female passenger travelled to Montreal from Iran, then flew Air Canada to Vancouver. The COVID-19 case was confirmed to have been contracted in Iran in late January.

You May Also Like

Guadeloupe and Martinique Event Canadians Want To Discover The Allure of Martinique and... Destination & Tourism

Air Canada Boeing 787 Air Canada Suspends Flights to China Impacting Travel

Air Canada et le Cirque du Soleil Air Canada Partners with Cirque du Soleil Airlines & Airports

Air Canada Air Canada Rolls Out New Airbus 220 Airlines & Airports

People walking through an airport terminal. Air Canada Adds Extra Bag Fees for Basic Economy on... Airlines & Airports

The case was the first one in Canada to not be connected to travel in China or the country’s Hubei province, where the COVID-19 outbreak first began.

The woman, who is in her 30s and is in the Fraser Health region, is recovering at home from a “mild” case of the new coronavirus.

PHSA says there is no public health risk for schools in the community or evidence the virus is circulating in the community. BC currently has 5 cases of the virus, one of which has fully recovered.

For more information on Air Canada

For more Impacting Travel News

US Customs and Border Protection

A Warning for Nexus Users on Legal Cannabis Use

Cayo Largo Airport Unexpectedly Closed

Brexit is Finally Upon Us, and Here’s What It Means for Travelers

Earthquake Hits South of Cuba and NW of Jamaica

New Rules Coming for Canadian Visitors to Most Europe Countries

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS