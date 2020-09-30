Rapid COVID-19 Tests a Potential Game Changer for Travel Industry
Impacting Travel September 30, 2020
Newly approved rapid tests for COVID-19 could provide a huge boost to Canada's travel and tourism industries.
Regulators from Health Canada on Wednesday approved the ID NOW rapid tests for use in Canada, a move that could mean millions more tests can be taken.
The devices can be used at doctors' offices, drug stores and walk-in clinics and don't require a lengthy lab test. Results can be known in as little as 15 minutes.
Tourism officials from across the country who took part in a virtual panel discussion held on Wednesday by the Empire Club in Toronto cited rapid tests and improved contact tracing as measures that could help ease Canada's strict quarantine laws. The requirement for incoming foreign visitors or returning Canadians to quarantine for 14 days was cited by panelists as a significant deterrent to travel.
Frederic Dimanche, Professor/Director at the School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Ryerson University, Toronto, said the rapid test announcement is great news.
"All airlines and the IATA (International Air Transport Association) have been pushing for that," he told TravelPulse Canada. "The travel sector (mostly airlines) will feel a lot better once this procedure can be used as a substitute for the two-week quarantine.
"I think it is well established now that the virus is not transmitted in airports and planes and when preventive strategies are in place and respected (mask, distancing, and hand hygiene). If, in addition, we have rapid testing (and results), it will give people the assurance they need to start travelling again."
Dimanche said the two main barriers to increasing travel have been the perception of the health risk in planes and the obligation to quarantine.
"We are lowering both barriers, and that should of course help increase travel intentions... if the current recurrence of infections is controlled."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is expecting to receive the first batch of tests "in the coming weeks," the CBC said.
