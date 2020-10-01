Rapid COVID-19 Tests a Potential Game Changer; Air Canada on Board
Newly approved rapid tests for COVID-19 could provide a huge boost to Canada's travel and tourism industries.
Regulators from Health Canada on Wednesday approved the ID NOW rapid tests for use in Canada, a move that could mean millions more tests can be taken.
The devices can be used at doctors' offices, drug stores and walk-in clinics and don't require a lengthy lab test. Results can be known in as little as 15 minutes.
Air Canada on Thursday said it's finalizing an initial order of Abbott's ID NOW COVID-19 rapid response tests as part of its ongoing evaluation of COVID-19 testing technology and protocols. The airline, which last month partnered with McMaster Health Labs (MHL) and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) in a study of arriving international travellers at Toronto-Pearson, said preliminary results from the study indicate testing can help protect customers and facilitate the safe relaxation of government travel restrictions.
"Air Canada continues to explore various options for testing for COVID-19 and we are finalizing an initial order from Abbott for 25,000 rapid test kits for voluntary employee testing now that it has been approved for use in Canada. Understanding that we will need to live alongside this virus for the short- to medium-term, we have been pursuing relationships and a layered approach as a way to keep our employees and our customers safe. We believe testing will be key to protecting employees and customers until such time as a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Rapid testing is also a means to enable governments to relax current blanket travel restrictions and quarantines in a measured way while still safeguarding the health and safety of the public," said Dr. Jim Chung, Air Canada's Chief Medical Officer.
"We are further encouraged in our belief in the effectiveness of testing, including self-administered testing, by the preliminary results from our partnership with MHL and the GTAA. The preliminary results suggest a shorter, test-based strategy may be an available and safe alternative to the 14-day quarantine."
Since the Toronto-Pearson study began September 3, MHL has conducted nearly 13,000 tests of returning international travellers who volunteered to participate. Of those more than 99% have tested negative for COVID-19 with less than 1% having indicated COVID-19. Of the less than 1% indicating COVID-19, more than 80% are being detected in the initial test and the rest on the Day 7 test, with none being detected by the Day 14 test. For more information on the MHL study see https://aircanada.mediaroom.com/2020-09-03-McMaster-HealthLabs-Air-Canada-and-Greater-Toronto-Airports-Authority-to-Conduct-a-Voluntary-COVID-19-Study-of-Arriving-International-Travellers.
Tourism officials from across the country who took part in a virtual panel discussion held on Wednesday by the Empire Club in Toronto cited rapid tests and improved contact tracing as measures that could help ease Canada's strict quarantine laws. The requirement for incoming foreign visitors or returning Canadians to quarantine for 14 days was cited by panelists as a significant deterrent to travel.
Frederic Dimanche, Professor/Director at the School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Ryerson University, Toronto, said the rapid test announcement is great news.
"All airlines and the IATA (International Air Transport Association) have been pushing for that," he told TravelPulse Canada. "The travel sector (mostly airlines) will feel a lot better once this procedure can be used as a substitute for the two-week quarantine.
"I think it is well established now that the virus is not transmitted in airports and planes and when preventive strategies are in place and respected (mask, distancing, and hand hygiene). If, in addition, we have rapid testing (and results), it will give people the assurance they need to start travelling again."
Dimanche said the two main barriers to increasing travel have been the perception of the health risk in planes and the obligation to quarantine.
"We are lowering both barriers, and that should of course help increase travel intentions... if the current recurrence of infections is controlled."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is expecting to receive the first batch of tests "in the coming weeks," the CBC said.
