Premier Ford Willing to "Go it alone" with Eliminating Travel Quarantines

Impacting Travel November 10, 2020

Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Premier Doug Ford spoke candidly at a news conference Monday afternoon, when asked about the province's plans to use rapid COVID testing for travellers arriving in Canada that would shorten the 14 day Quarantine.

"I need the federal government's help on this and if they don't want to do it, then we'll go at it alone even though it's not our jurisdiction, airports, it’s the federal government’s.”

“I want to start getting people tested as they're coming off rather than isolating for 14 days. Let's get them tested immediately when they come off the plane and test them again five or six days later,” Ford told reporters.

The statement followed questions about the pilot project currently undersay in Calgary that allows international travellers to skip the federally mandated quarantine period if they have a rapid COVID test.

According to CP4, Ford said he would plan to “put people” in the province’s two largest airports in Toronto and Ottawa and at some border crossings to implement the rapid testing, and added that he hopes the federal government will support his plans.

