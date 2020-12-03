Premier Ford Pushes to End 14 Day Quarantine
Impacting Travel December 03, 2020
It’s a statement that could signal a return to normalcy in the travel industry: Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants to “knock down” the mandatory 14 day quarantine required for all travelers returning to Canada.
Ford made the statement on Wednesday during a news conference where he was asked whether the Canada/US border should be tightened given the escalating number of COVID 19 cases on both sides.
Ford said he still pushing to replace the quarantine with a rapid COVID-19 testing program, similar to what Alberta implemented earlier this year.
Under the plan, international travellers receive a COVID-19 test upon entering Canada before going into quarantine. If the test comes back negative, those travellers are allowed to leave quarantine but will have to take another test six or seven days after their initial arrival.
"We're working with the federal government right now at Toronto Pearson to reduce the downtime once you come back," Ford said. "You have to quarantine for 14 days, we want to knock that down."
"I'm really pushing it because if you can land and you can get tested right away and then you get tested, I think it’s five to seven days later, and they both come out negative, you should be able to go on your way."
Ford was waiting for an update on the Alberta testing project later this week.
