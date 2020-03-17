Premier Ford Announces State of Emergency for Ontario
Impacting Travel Jim Byers March 17, 2020
Ontario bars and restaurants are closing until March 31, as are libraries, child care centres and other facilities.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in the province, saying that Ontario "is facing an unprecedented time in its history."
COVID-19 Changes and Cancellations: A Handy TravelPulse Canada...Impacting Travel
WestJet and Sunwing Slash Service; WestJet To Make Major...Impacting Travel
Caribbean Destinations React to COVID-19 SpreadDestination & Tourism
Trudeau Closing Canada Borders: Only Canadians and Americans...Impacting Travel
WIth the coronavirus spreading quickly, Ford said the province is prohibiting public events with more than 50 people, including church services, until March 31. The ban includes all indoor recreation facilities, private schools, libraries and other facilities.
Bars and restaurants will be closed but are available for take out and delivery, he said.
Most businesses can remain open, including supermarkets, shopping malls, pharmacies and factories. But officials say the situation is fluid and that other changes could come.
Ford said an emergency relief package of $300 million has been created.
Ford said the move does not constitute a shutdown of the province, but that action was needed.
"COVID-19 constitutes a danger of major proportions," Ford said. "We must flatten the curve and help stop the spread of COVID-19."
Ford said more more care beds are on the way and that more personal protection equipment will be purchased (from masks to ventilators) and more testing to be done for workers in health care, The Toronto Star reports. There also will be funds for staffing such as doctors, nurses, professional support workers.
“We will spare no expense to help Ontarians," Ford said.
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS