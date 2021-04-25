Ontario's Doug Ford Wants Travel Crackdown: Trudeau Govt. Say It's Already Done
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking for a ban on all non-essential flights into Canada to fight new variants of COVID-19. But the Trudeau government says that policy has been in place for a year.
In a statement on the weekend, Ford said “more action” is needed on Canada’s borders, including a ban on all non-essential travel.
“We need more action on our borders right now," he said. "The federal government must close all non-essential travel to Canada immediately."
The Trudeau government in Ottawa last week slapped a 30-day ban on direct flights from India and Pakistan. But Ford said the ban came far too late and that the discovery of the B.1.617 variant in Canada is "extremely troubling."
"Without further action we risk prolonging the third wave, or creating the conditions for a fourth one," Ford said.
“The images we are seeing from other parts of the world right now are heartbreaking,” he said. “These deadly new variants are causing devastation in India and other countries. We can’t let that happen here.”
“We won’t put this pandemic behind us if we can’t get ahead of the these deadly variants cropping up around the world," Ford said. "I’m pleading with the federal government to close the border before new variants push us into more lockdowns and another crisis.”
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the Liberal government has already taken strong action.
"We've prohibited non-essential travel to Canada for over a year," he said on his Twitter feed. "International travel is responsible for less than 2% of COVID-19 cases across Canada and, as the province’s own data shows, around 1% in Ontario."
Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made a similar statement.
"We have also banned foreign nationals from travelling to Canada. The only travel permitted into Canada at this time is for the flow of essential goods, such as food and medicine, and for strict essential reasons.
"International travellers into Canada have been reduced by approximately 90-95% of 2019 levels," Alghabra said.
The Government of Canada website states clearly that foreign nationals, including United States (US) citizens, can travel to Canada only if they’re eligible. The rules go on to explain that eligible visitors include those with immediate family in Canada, health workers and others.
