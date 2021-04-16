Last updated: 04:56 PM ET, Fri April 16 2021

Ontario Restricting Road Access; Wants U.S. and International Air Travel Limits

Impacting Travel Jim Byers April 16, 2021

Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will set up road checks to restrict access from Manitoba and Quebec to essential services only, beginning Monday. He also wants tighter controls at the U.S. border and on international traffic into Ontario.

Speaking at a press conference late Friday afternoon, Ford also said Ontario's emergency declaration is being extended two weeks into May because of a surge in COVID-19 cases and a large hike in admissions to Intensive Care Units.

Ontario’s state of emergency and stay-at-home order will now be in effect until at least May 20.

Ford said the virus is coming into the province from travellers.

"These variants aren't swimming across the ocean by themselves," he said.

The Ford government also wants people coming into Ontario's airports from other parts of Canada to be tested for COVID-19, just as international travellers are tested.

Ford said golf and playgrounds will be closed, and outdoor gatherings in the province limited to members of the same household. People living alone can join in with one other household, he said.

Non-essential construction also will come to a stop, and big box stores will be curtailed to 25% capacity.

Police will also have the authority to ask anyone outside their residence to indicate their purpose for leaving home and provide their address, the CBC reports. That includes stopping vehicles and potentially issuing tickets up to $750.

"I've never shied away from telling you the brutal, honest truth," Ford said. "We're losing the battle between the variants and vaccines "

"We are on our heels," Ford said, but there's hope if people obey the rules and if Canada can get more vaccines.

"We're gonna have a summer," he said. "Bars and restaurants will open. It all comes down to one thing; supplying more vaccines."

