New Rules Coming for Canadian Visitors to Most Europe Countries
Impacting Travel January 27, 2020
Canadians heading to Europe will be in for a rude surprise next year if they don’t do their homework. And pay a small fee.
Canadians for years have only needed a valid passport to visit most European nations. But new rules that apply to the 26 so-called Schengen countries require what’s called an ETIAS verification (it stands for European Travel Information and Authorization System) to have been purchased online, and in advance, before Canadians can be admitted to Europe. Right now they cost seven British pounds; about $12 CAD.
ETIAS will apply to citizens from all countries who enjoy visa-free entry into the European Union’s Schengen Zone, including Canadians and residents of 59 other countries (the United States and Australia are two of them). It will come into force from January 1, 2021 and is aimed at keeping track of visitors as a way to improve internal security in member countries.
According to the Daily Hive, an ETIAS verification will be required in 2021 to travel to any of the following nations: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. By the time ETIAS is implemented, there will likely be four more countries on the list: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Romania, which are all in the process of joining Schengen, Daily Hive reported.
The ETIAS requirement does not, at least for now, apply to the United Kingdom or to Ireland.
It’s said that some 98% to 99% of folks who apply for the credential will be approved. Still, it’s another layer of bureaucracy that many travellers may not be aware of at this time.
The official website says the form only takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Visitors who currently need a visa to enter Schengen countries won’t need to worry about ETIAS, which is aimed at visitors from nations that do NOT require a visa.
It’s a bit complicated, so it’s definitely something that travellers and agents/advisors need to read up on.
Click here to see the official Schengen visa website.
For more information on Europe
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS