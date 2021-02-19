List of Canada's "Quarantine Hotels" and Booking Procedure Released
Impacting Travel February 19, 2021
The list of "quarantine hotels" for each province as well as directions on how to book, has been posted to the Canadian government website.
To view the hotels and the booking procedure, click here. In short:
Bookings must be made over the phone and by the travellers themselves, agents are not allowed to book for their client.
The booking process is handled by American Express Global Business Travel and all hotels are privately owned.
Once in their room, travellers will recieve 3 meals daily.
Trudeau has said travellers can be expected to pay up to $2,000 per person for their stay, though one travel agent who was dealing with arriving clients at YYZ was quoted just over $300 per person (the single occupancy rate), for a total of $1100, including meals.
The hotel was not sure if additional family members would pay for food, testing and cleaning costs only or be charged a single occupancy rate as well.
A full list of traveller expections can be found here
