Hotel Quarantine Heads to Ontario Superior Court Today
Impacting Travel March 19, 2021
The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) is heading to Ontario Superior Court this morning seeking an injunction to stop the federal quarantine hotels.
The CCF is in court along with five individual applicants who are either seeking to travel imminently, or have just returned from travelling. These five travellers are all seeking to travel or have just travelled for compassionate reasons.
In an op-ed in the Toronto Sun, Christine Van Geyn, Litigation Director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation said, “Trudeau’s quarantine hotels have only been operating for a few weeks, but they are already facing serious legal challenges. The hotels are considered by civil libertarians and travellers alike to be one of the most poorly implemented and restrictive responses to COVID-19 brought by any level of government.
A live stream of the proceedings begins at 10am can be found via Zoom here.
The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) is a registered charity, independent and non-partisan. We defend the constitutional rights and freedoms of Canadians in the courts of law and public opinion.
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS