Globus, Disneyland, Trudeau and Sports Cancellations; A Crazy Coronavirus Day
Impacting Travel March 12, 2020
What a day.
For the past 24 hours, the headlines surrounding travel and tourism grew crazier and crazier. The Globus Family of Brands on Thursday night that the Globus family of brands – comprising Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – has announced that it is voluntarily suspending travel to all destinations departing until April 30, 2020. For travellers affected by the suspension, the company has also unveiled a new Peace of Mind plan.
Elsewhere, Disneyland in California, one of the world’s most iconic and best loved attractions, is closing until the end of March. Tom Hanks and his wife have the virus and are stuck in Australia, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is entering a voluntary, two-week isolation period in Ottawa. European leaders are lashing out against US President Donald Trump for his new policy that forbids most visitors from entering the US for several weeks if they’ve been to most European countries.
Jamaica's Ministry of Tourism on Thursday night said all previously advertised activities for March have been postponed, until further notice.
"This decision is in keeping with the new COVID-19 health protocols, regarding public gatherings declared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, at an emergency press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday evening," officials said.
The Prime Minister said that “Where the law requires, the granting of a permit for any event or gathering, no permit will be issued within the next 14 days. That means any event, whether entertainment event, any gathering that requires the issuing of a permit. Permits that were already issued will be rescinded.”
He also asked that organizers of business meetings and large gatherings follow the protocols that have been established for personal care and hygiene.
On the cruise front, both Princess and Viking are suspending their cruises for weeks. And, here in Canada and in the U.S., the sports and entertainment options for travellers and residents alike are taking a beating, with suspensions announced by the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. New York state is banning all gatherings of more than 500 people, including Broadway shows, and Ontario public schools are tossing two weeks to March Break, leaving parents scrambling for day care options or forcing them to stay at home.
And you thought SARS was an intrusion.
The biggest problems for Canadians and travel agents are the cruise suspensions (see our cruise story for all the details and updates) and the Trump decision to disallow any U.S. entry to people who have been in most European countries in the past two weeks. The deal, which for now doesn’t cover visitors who’ve been to the UK, is supposed to continue for 30 days.
Not surprisingly, European leaders blasted the president’s decision, saying it wouldn’t solve the COVID-19 problem and that it unfairly singles out a specific area.
The Trump decision and cruise suspensions certainly won’t make trips to Europe seem any more attractive to Americans and Canadians.
On the Canadian side of the ledge, both Sunwing and Transat issued clarifications about their cancellation policies (see our stories for more information).
The lack of sports and entertainment options will almost certainly spark a significant number of cancellations to destinations such as New York City, where Broadway theatre will be on hold until April 12, and to major sports cities such as Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles.
The annual NCAA basketball tournament, known as March Madness, also was cancelled, robbing fans of one of the most entertaining events on the sports calendar (and one of the best sports pools around).
Hotel industry sources say they’re already feeling the pinch here in Canada, and it’s likely to get worse. Banning large groups from gathering in San Francisco and New York will almost certainly impact hotels, as well as airlines.
That’s a problem for stock holders and inconvenienced travellers, but it’s a crisis for workers who clean cruise ships, cater to airlines and work front desks at hotels.
This isn’t going away anytime soon.
