Last updated: 12:06 PM ET, Wed October 21 2020

European Union Takes Canada Off Approved Travel List

Impacting Travel October 21, 2020

Reliable sources are reporting that Canada has been taken off the European Union's list of approved countries for visitation.

The CBC, BNN and others report the move was made by the EU today in response to rising COVID-19 numbers in Canada.

In July, the EU set up a so-called white list of countries whose citizens would be allowed access for non-essential travel, according to the CBC. Canada had been on the approved list from Day 1, along with 14 other countries.

The United States has been on the list of banned countries from the start.

Quoting an unmamed EU official, BNN said the EU opted to remove Canada, Tunisia and Georgia from its list of countries whose residents should be allowed to visit the bloc amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU also opted to reopen its borders to travelers from Singapore as a result of improved virus trends there, the official said on the condition of anonymity because the deliberations on Wednesday in Brussels were confidential, BNN said.

Removing Canada from the approved travel list will make it much tougher for Canadians to visit Europe, which will definitely impact travel agents, airlines, tour operators and vacation providers

