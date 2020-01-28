Last updated: 03:39 PM ET, Tue January 28 2020

Earthquake Hits South of Cuba and NW of Jamaica

January 28, 2020

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

The Associated Press is reporting that according to The U.S. Geological Survey, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centred 125 kilometres north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometres (6 miles) beneath the surface.

It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on all available data, waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level were possible for portions of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

Cayman Islands' disaster management agency urged residents to move away from coastal areas and asked those in low-lying areas should "evacuate vertically" in strong multi-story buildings.

*this is a developing story

